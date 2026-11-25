The parents of a six-week old baby who died after suffocating in a baby sling while being breastfed are supporting new guidance.

George and Ellie Alderman's newborn baby Jimmy stopped breathing while being carried in a baby sling on October 11, 2023.

Speaking with the BBC, the parents, from Surrey, UK, said: "We can never bring back Jimmy, but we know that by sharing our story, we can prevent other families from experiencing the same heartbreak we have."

Jimmy was being breastfed by his mother in the sling, when she noticed that something was 'horribly wrong'.

Advert

An inquest into his death concluded that Jimmy had been in an unsafe position too far down the sling at the time, and collapsed just five minutes later.

Ellie said: "I noticed that his nose was bleeding. I just kind of thought, that's strange. And then I pulled him away from me and then I realised something was horribly wrong. That he'd gone all floppy like a rag doll."

Their son died three days on from the incident, after receiving treatment in hospital.

Jimmy received treatment in hospital three days prior to his death. (PA)

New guidance for the use of baby carriers and slings has now been published by children's charity, The Lullaby Trust, who stated it was their 'responsibility to act when the safety of babies was at risk'.

Jimmy's dad, George, added: "Pretty much straight away the consultant was talking to us about the sling, about how long he'd been in it."

The new guidance highlights three checks parents should now do before placing their baby into a sling or carrier.

Ellie and George are supporting the new guidance. (PA)

It includes making sure a baby is high on the firm part of your chest, upright, with their mouth and nose in-sight and the sling or carrier should hold a baby tight against the person using the sling.

Chief executive Jenny Ward said: "We know that families use slings and carriers all the time and we want to give as much guidance as we can on how we do that safely as a public health message.

"What we have now is guidance that has been put together by a wide range of people and is research-backed, which is incredible.

"So I hope that will be a key piece of advice that every family is given."

During the inquest into Jimmy's death, the senior coroner noted that there had been 'very little' safety information about the use of baby slings available to parents in the UK.