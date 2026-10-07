Mother of lab worker who died in suspected plague case says 'They destroyed my daughter'
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Mother of lab worker who died in suspected plague case says 'They destroyed my daughter'

Daria's mother disputes the Russian account of how her daughter died, insisting she was 'no amateur'

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

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Featured Image Credit: (Getty)

Topics: Russia

Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

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