Symptoms of pneumonic plague as outbreak warning over lab worker's death triggers anti-epidemic measures
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Symptoms of pneumonic plague as outbreak warning over lab worker's death triggers anti-epidemic measures

Health experts warn that pneumonic plague is the most severe and problematic form of the disease because it spreads person-to-person

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Topics: World News

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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