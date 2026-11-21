Britney Spears is opening up about her body image insecurities in a candid new social media post—claiming that every man she has ever dated pressured her to undergo cosmetic surgery to shrink her forehead.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, November 21, the 44-year-old pop icon shared footage appearing to show her aboard a private jet alongside a blunt caption calling out her past partners.

“I have a really big forehead!!” Spears wrote. “Every guy I’ve ever dated has told me to get surgery and put hair implants so my forehead isn’t so big…Why are men such d**k heads?…IM JUST SAYING.”

She wrapped up the post on an existential note, adding: “PS talking nonsense, we’ll all die in the end anyways!!!”

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Over nearly three decades in the public eye, Spears has had several high-profile relationships, including pop star Justin Timberlake and her ex-husbands Jason Alexander, Kevin Federline—with whom she shares two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden—and Sam Asghari.

According to Spears, she was encouraged to get hair implants to try and disguise her forehead (Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Apologizing to Her Family

Later on Saturday, Spears returned to Instagram with a much more emotional reflection, apologizing for bringing up past grievances involving unnamed family members.

“I’m so blessed to have such a beautiful family,” she wrote. “I’m so very sorry for bringing up past issues, but I think I did because I realized I needed to protect my heart.”

Spears went on to describe her feelings as stemming from how deeply she cares, admitting: “It’s the way I love and when I love you, I REALLY love you. My stubbornness is childish and embarrassing. Thoughts on the past, I’m obviously human and there actually might be something to those things I said phycology [sic] wise, either way I’m sorry to my family bringing up those memories. I’ve never actually spoke to them face to face on it. It’s frankly [because] I just miss them like crazy!!! And I’m very sorry!!!”

In a later post, Spears went on to apologise to her family and loved ones ( C Flanigan/FilmMagic)

Ongoing Steps Toward Reconciliation

The apology follows years of public tension between the "Toxic" singer and her relatives—most notably her father, Jamie Spears, and mother, Lynne Spears—stemming from her 13-year conservatorship, which ended in 2021.

While insiders previously noted that Britney and her mother have experienced "highs and lows" while slowly trying to rebuild their bond, the singer has also made visible strides in reconnecting with her two teenage sons after a period of estrangement.

In September, she shared a heartfelt public tribute celebrating Jayden’s 19th birthday, writing: “Happy birthday to my handsome young boy oh dear lord we have this beautiful thing called life in front of us, it’s such a beautiful delicate thing. I hope I can be the best mommy in the world every day of ur life!!!!”