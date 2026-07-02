Pop icon Britney Spears’ sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, have officially broken their silence on their emerging modeling careers following a stunning, highly publicized runway debut at Paris Fashion Week.

The brothers—Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19—shocked the fashion elite last Friday when they stepped out of the private wings to walk together in the Vetements Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show.

Walking completely without tethers to their parents' past performance styles, the brothers showcased two distinct sides of modern streetwear.

Sean commanded attention in an edgy, long silk black coat layered over a matching tie and relaxed denim, while Jayden walked a more rugged path in a fitted white tank top, oversized leather belt, and metallic waist chains.

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The high-profile appearance officially marked the brothers’ arrival onto the international fashion circuit.

Sean revealed he isn't entirely sure modelling is the career for him (Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Speaking out for the first time since stepping off the Parisian catwalk, the pair sat down with Vogue to explain how everything went down - and whether they’d be willing to do it again.

"I don't know about Preston, but I'm definitely interested," Jayden shared when asked if he'd walk the runway again.

"I feel like I could do better, since this was my first fashion show and everything. I could master my walk better — I was definitely stiff because I was nervous. But Preston and I are trying to do music and other things.”

Preston meanwhile, revealed he was slightly less keen to make it his day job, as he candidly admitted: "After being in that environment, I love it so much—seeing how a whole show is put together. But I don't know if it's something that I would pursue or not. I don't know if it's something that I'm super passionate about, but I know I had a lot of fun doing it.”

"Music is the foundation of everything for me. Jayden and I have done music our whole lives, and we definitely gravitate towards that more than anything else," he continued.

Jayden meanwhile teased a possible catwalk future (Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Britney’s Emotional 'Good Luck' Send-Off

While their father Kevin Federline and mother Britney Spears both chose to skip the physical event to let their sons command the spotlight entirely on their own merits, sources close to the family reveal that Britney was intimately involved in the emotional buildup to the big day.

Despite a heavily publicized period of family estrangement, the pop superstar has recently reconnected deeply with both of her boys.

Insiders confirmed that before Sean and Jayden boarded their flights to Europe, Britney surprised them with an incredibly sweet, heartwarming token of maternal support."...She sent us flowers to our hotel as a good luck thing, and called and texted us so many times. It was good to have that and to carry that with us before we went out there," Jayden shared.

"Oh my god, she was so nervous for us,” he exclaimed. ”She was just looking out for us and making sure that this was what we wanted to do.”