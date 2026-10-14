PETA speaks out in statement after man mauled to death by tiger at wildlife park

PETA has defended a wildlife park's decision to not euthanize a tiger who mauled a 23-year-old man to death on Saturday (October 10), as they stated 'no one should be surprised'.

The animal rights organisation has defended Yorkshire Wildlife Park's decision following a fatal attack at their reserve this weekend, when William Chapman, 23, entered the tiger enclosure and was subsequently killed.

Police later confirmed that the man was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the efforts of medical personnel to save him.

"The animal was uninjured and remained in the enclosure following the incident, and there is no wider risk to the public," they added in a statement.

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Yorkshire Wildlife Park, in Doncaster, England, have since announced that Altai the tiger will not be euthanized, and PETA have defended the decision.

In a statement issued to LADbible, PETA said that 'captivity does not extinguish a tiger's natural instincts and so when someone suddenly invades their home turf, no one should be surprised that these powerful, territorial animals attack'.

The view into the tigers enclosure at the park. (Yorkshire Wildlife Park)

PETA's Vice President of Programmes, Elisa Allen, added: "The park has rightly confirmed that Altai will not be euthanised for behaving like a tiger and acting on his instincts."

She further noted that the 'tragedy' should be a reminder that tigers 'belong in their wild homeland forests, where they can be free to live on their own terms'.

Just yesterday (October 14), Chapman’s family said in a statement that the former child star had suffered from 'significant mental illness over a number of years'.

They wrote: "The family are utterly devastated by their loss and are struggling to come to terms with what has happened.

The tiger will not be euthanized following the fatal attack. (Getty Stock Images)

"The publication and circulation of deeply offensive media content is causing them severe distress at an exceptionally vulnerable time. We ask people to stop doing this."

They described the 23-year-old as a 'bright, warm and engaging young man whom his family dearly loved'.

"Sadly, William suffered from significant mental illness over a number of years and was consequently prescribed strong medication," they added.

“It will be for the coroner to decide what part this played in his death."

Altai is three to four years old, and was born at Norway's Dyreparken zoo, and moved to Yorkshire Wildlife Park in March 2025 as part of the European Endangered Species Programme.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 to reach a 24-hour crisis center or you can webchat at 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.