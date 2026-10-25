17 essential items Brits are urged to have at home as Storm Boelo brings 'danger to life' warning

As Storm Bóelo tears through the UK, the defence secretary has issued a stark warning urging every household to stock up on essential supplies to last at least three days.

The UK has experienced a spell of severe weather over the past few days, with two named storms bringing torrential rain, powerful winds and widespread disruption.

Storm Austen swept across southern parts of the country, before Storm Bóelo arrived, bringing gusts of wind exceeding 80mph.

Thousands of households have faced power cuts, while weather warnings have highlighted the risk of dangerous waves, falling trees and flying debris.

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And with conditions remaining unsettled, officials are urging people to prepare for further disruption.

Bóelo is the second named storm this week. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

It comes just days after the government has launched their 'Be Ready' campaign, which outlines a checklist of items every household should have in case of emergency.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting warned earlier this week that households and businesses should start to consider how they would survive in a natural disaster, an act of terrorism, or in the event of cyber-attacks.

Speaking with the BBC, he noted that the UK is facing a greater threat 'than we have certainly for most, if not all, of my lifetime'.

He urged the public to be 'alert, not alarmed'.

Outlined in the guide are essential supplies that should be enough to see families through three days, helping ensure you have everything you need if severe weather or an emergency disrupts access to shops, electricity or running water.

The government has outlined a checklist for people to follow. (Getty Stock Images)

Water: three litres per day, per person. Given the three-day advice, that’s nine litres per person. Non-perishable food, such as dried fruits, nuts, tinned meat, fish, and vegetables, and it's recommended to buy items you already eat and like. Hand sanitiser to help keep you clean if water suplies are low. Wet wipes. 'Bathroom products', including toilet roll, pads, and tampons. A torch and spare batteries - torches are safer than candles in case of a power cut. Blankets, sleeping bags, and warm clothing, in the event that households could not be heated. A battery or wind-up FM radio: write down the frequencies of your local stations if you need to. A charged power bank, to keep your phone and other devices charged. Cash. The government further noted that “the amount of cash you should keep depends on your family’s specific needs for essentials'. Printed copies of IDs and important documents, like passports, birth certificates, and instructions for crucial medical equipment. Written phone numbers for people you might need to contact in an emergency, including those you want to check up on. A first aid kit, which includes 'waterproof plasters, bandages, a thermometer, antiseptic, eyewash solution, sterile dressings and gloves, medical tape for dressings, and tweezers'. Essential medication - request repeat prescriptions at least five working days before you need it, the government advised. Ready-made baby formula, if needed - remember, the government said, that you might not be able to boil water for other kinds of baby formula. Nappies and baby wipes, if needed. Pet water and pet food, if needed.

The checklist further added: "If you have any extra items, you could consider donating these to others who might not have the means to prepare their own households.

"You may be able to help someone by photocopying or printing important documents for them."