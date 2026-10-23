14 essential items every household should have in case of a nuclear bomb attack
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14 essential items every household should have in case of a nuclear bomb attack

As tensions around the world bubble over, and if one crazy world leader decided to hit the big red button, you're going to want these items

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Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Topics: World News

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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