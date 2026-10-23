Meghan Markle's estranged dad Thomas breaks silence on indecent image allegations

Thomas Markle Sr. has spoken out for the first time since allegations were made by his son that he was in possession of indecent images of children, saying he is 'shocked' and 'hurt'.

The father of Meghan Markle has rejected the claims made by his own son, Thomas Markle Jr., who alleged he found the disturbing photographs at his dad's former home in the Philippines.

The 82-year-old has slammed the accusations as 'sick lies', branding the situation as complete fabrication designed to ruin his reputation.

“I’m shocked, I’m hurt and I’m very upset that my son is making these accusations against me,” Markle Sr said in a statement to the Daily Mail.

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“I could never do what I’m being accused of. It’s the worst thing anyone could accuse me of. It’s just a bunch of lies. It’s sick. I have no idea why Tom is trying to destroy me with these lies.”

Thomas Markle Sr., pictured with his now-estranged daughter Meghan Markle, is under investigation following allegations that he possessed indecent images of children (YouTube/News24)

The alleged discovery first became public knowledge after Markle Jr. claimed he discovered 'hundreds, if not thousands', of disturbing photographs hidden inside four separate storage boxes.

He alleged that the indecent images of children were buried among family mementos at his dad's property in the Philippines, which prompted him to contact local authorities.

The Cebu City Police Office in the Phillipines is currently investigating Markle Jr.'s claims, Reuters reports, while reports suggest he also notified the FBI.

Following the accusations, the Duchess of Sussex issued a public statement confirming she had previously been made aware of the police intelligence.

“I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed," she said, in a statement issued to the Press Association.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has since issued a statement condemning her father (Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

“In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated.

“I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them.

“I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families. Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children.”

She revealed that London's Metropolitan Police Service informed her about the disturbing claims back in 2018 - the same year she wed Prince Harry.

Thomas Markle strongly denies the accusations made against him (ITV)

It is understood the Metropolitan Police has not and is not currently investigating Thomas Markle Sr and officers are carrying out an internal inquiry to confirm the royal protection unit passed on a 2018 letter to the Duchess of Sussex which made “troubling and disturbing allegations” against her father.

The royal couple have refused to allow him to meet their two children, seven-year-old Prince Archie and five-year-old Princess Lilibet.

LADbible Group has reached out to Meghan Markle's representatives for comment, as well as London's Metropolitan Police Service.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues or want to speak to someone in confidence regarding the welfare of a child, the Childhelp USA National Child Abuse Hotline (1-800-4-A-CHILD (1-800-422-4453) operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and receives calls from throughout the United States, Canada, US Virgin Islands, Guam and Puerto Rico.