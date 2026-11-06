Meghan Markle’s estranged dad Thomas arrested over child sex abuse material allegation

Thomas Markle Sr., Meghan Markle's estranged father, has been charged with possession of child pornography, the United States Department of Justice has confirmed.

"A Florida man was arrested today on a federal criminal complaint alleging he kept child sexual abuse material (CSAM), including sexually explicit photographs of himself with prepubescent girls, in two Los Angeles-area storage units he rented for nearly two decades," the department said in a statement.

"Thomas Wayne Markle, 82, of Lakeland, Florida, is charged with one count of possession of child pornography."

Markle is expected to appear court in Tampa, Florida on Friday.

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FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement: "Mr. Markle allegedly targeted innocent children and sought to steal their innocence through his criminal actions. Working with our Justice Department partners, our agents moved quickly, identified and located the explicit material, and arrested Mr. Markle in Florida."

It comes after an investigation was launched over claims made by Markle Sr.'s son, Thomas Markle Jr., who alleged he found indecent images of children at his dad's former home in the Philippines.

Markle Jr. claimed he discovered 'hundreds, if not thousands' of disturbing photographs hidden inside four separate storage boxes.

Thomas Markle has been arrested (ITV)

Markle Sr. was quick to deny the allegations, however, describing the accusations as 'sick lies'.

“I’m shocked, I’m hurt and I’m very upset that my son is making these accusations against me,” he said in a statement to the Daily Mail.

“I could never do what I’m being accused of. It’s the worst thing anyone could accuse me of. It’s just a bunch of lies. It’s sick. I have no idea why Tom is trying to destroy me with these lies.”

Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, issued a statement after the allegations came to light.

“I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed," she told the Press Association.

“In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated.

Meghan Markle has previously commented on the allegations (Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images)

“I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them.

“I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families. Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children.”

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues or want to speak to someone in confidence regarding the welfare of a child, the Childhelp USA National Child Abuse Hotline (1-800-4-A-CHILD (1-800-422-4453) operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and receives calls from throughout the United States, Canada, US Virgin Islands, Guam and Puerto Rico.