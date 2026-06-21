Many families will need a whole year's salary to afford to give birth in the US, a study has revealed, after noting which states are the most and least expensive.

Everyone in the US know that having a baby here comes with a hefty price tag — but now that figure is even higher.

The average cost of a baby’s first year has climbed to $20,384, according to BabyCenter’s 2025 research.

And even before a child is born, parents are required to fork out thousands on a safe delivery. Data compiled by Birth Injury Lawyers Group makes one thing clear revealed that for uninsured soon-to-be parents, the average total charge for a vaginal delivery is $31,117, which rises to $44,432 for a C-section.

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For those who are lucky enough to be insured, the costs drop to $15,178 for a vaginal delivery, and $19,292 for a C-section.

Giving birth in the US has never been more expensive, according to the study. (Getty Stock Images)

Worth noting? These charges are only for the actual birth.

When complications arise, expenses can multiply.

If newborns are required to have treatment in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), rates can range from $3,000, to as high as $60,000 per day, with the average cost of a NICU stay running at approximately $70,000.

Medicaid is the single largest payer of pregnancy-related services in the country, according to the research, currently paying for 42 percent of all births in the US.

Despite this, President Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill, which was signed into law in 2025, cut federal spending on Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) by $1 trillion.

Costs can multiply if complications arise. (Getty Stock Images)

And, as all parents are aware, the cost of having children doesn't stop at birth.

When you add the average cost of a baby's first year ($20,384) to the national average birth cost ($20,416), US families are looking at a combined price tag of around $41,000 before their child is even one year old - and that's best-case scenario.

For those without insurance or who face complications, they are looking at much more money.

Most and least expensive states to give birth in

Alaska’s median C-section cost of $39,532 puts it at more than double the national median, and a staggering $10,738 more than the second-placed state, Maine ($28,794), as per the study.

Vermont ranks third ($28,747), with Oregon in fourth place ($28,708), New Jersey in fifth ($26,896), and New York in sixth ($26,264).

Meanwhile, Mississippi holds the lowest median C-section cost in the nation at $11,110, closely followed by Alabama at $11,458.