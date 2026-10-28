Husband, 65, and wife, 37, reveal how they make their marriage work despite 28-year age gap

A husband and wife with a 28-year age difference have opened up about how they make their marriage work, revealing the everyday compromises and difficult conversations that have helped them build a future together.

Bernie, 65, and Giselle, 37, met on a dating app and say their relationship developed naturally, despite being born almost three decades apart.

Now married, the couple share their lives online, where their age difference has become a major talking point. But while they say they have far more in common than people might expect, they are also realistic about what the years between them could mean for their future.

Speaking to UNILAD, the pair explained how they navigate everything from disagreements at home to assumptions about their relationship, while admitting there is one particularly difficult reality they have had to accept.

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"We understand that with our 28-year age difference, there's a possibility we won't have as many years together as we'd like," Giselle said. "It's a reality we've acknowledged and discussed."

Rather than allowing that possibility to overshadow their marriage, however, the couple say they are concentrating on building a life together while being thoughtful about what lies ahead.

Bernie, 65, and Giselle, 37, met on a dating app and are now married. (Supplied)

How do Bernie and Giselle make their age-gap marriage work?

For the couple, the foundations of their relationship were established early on through small gestures that demonstrated how seriously they took one another.

They met through a dating app, and neither was particularly concerned about the age difference.

In fact, Giselle admitted she initially forgot exactly how old Bernie was. She recalled texting a friend after meeting him and saying he was 55, only to check his dating profile again and discover he was actually 65.

Both were looking for a committed relationship rather than casually dating, and Giselle said Bernie's thoughtfulness quickly stood out.





On their first date, he researched restaurants with suitable vegetarian options because that was how Giselle ate at the time. On their second date, he arrived at her house with tools to repair her fence, having noticed it needed attention during his previous visit.

Bernie, meanwhile, was touched when Giselle organized a birthday celebration complete with balloons, cupcakes and an ice cream cake.

He said the effort she had put into making him feel special meant a great deal to him.

The pair also recalled taking a vacation to Florida shortly after they started dating, where they discovered how much they enjoyed spending time together.

When Giselle unexpectedly lost one of her jobs around the same time, Bernie supported her through the experience.

"Looking back, the age difference was never something we had to consciously overlook," Giselle said. "Our connection developed naturally through shared values, thoughtfulness, and the way we treated one another."

They added that their families were initially accepting of the relationship, although some relatives raised concerns as things became more serious.

The couple declined to discuss those situations in detail, out of respect for those involved.

The couple share videos about their marriage and everyday life on TikTok as @giselle.bernie. (Supplied)

What challenges do Bernie and Giselle face because of their age difference?

Despite their different generations, the pair say they share many of the same interests, values and financial priorities.

There are differences, of course, but not necessarily the ones people might expect.

Technology is one example, with Giselle often helping Bernie navigate his phone and figure out how to use different apps.

They also have contrasting approaches to their belongings: Bernie likes to keep things because they might come in useful again, while Giselle prefers decluttering.

Their routines differ, too. Giselle is a night owl, whereas Bernie is a morning person, meaning one can be ready for bed while the other is only settling into the evening.

Communication has required compromise as well. When Giselle is upset, she prefers time and space to process her feelings, while Bernie would rather talk through a problem and resolve it immediately.

They have learned to respect those different approaches rather than expecting the other person to respond in exactly the same way.





The couple also say their experiences of parenthood have more in common than people might assume. Bernie has an adult son in his early 30s, while Giselle has a son in his early 20s, and they often have similar conversations with their children about money, responsibility and navigating adulthood.

For them, an age difference does not automatically mean two people are living in completely different worlds.

They also reject the idea that the older partner should have greater authority in a relationship.

"We're both independent individuals with our own opinions, experiences, and strengths, and we approach our marriage as equal partners," Giselle explained.

Their approach is reflected in the home they are building together. Even a disagreement over the kitchen sink became an exercise in compromise: Bernie wanted it in the island, while Giselle preferred a single basin.

Their final choice was a single-basin sink in the island, giving each of them part of what they wanted.

Giselle said Bernie brought tools to repair her fence on their second date. (Supplied)

How are the couple planning for their future together?

The home is also being designed with their long-term needs in mind.

The pair deliberately chose a single-story property rather than a two-story house because they wanted somewhere practical, comfortable and accessible as they grow older. They have also considered the bathroom layout and other features to make the property functional for years to come.

"We're building a home that we hope will accommodate our needs not just today, but for many years to come," Giselle said.

Alongside those practical decisions, they are growing their social media platforms together, describing it as an exciting opportunity to build something creatively and professionally.

The couple have also had to contend with criticism online, including assumptions that Bernie is attracted to Giselle because of her youth or that she is with him for financial gain.

They say those judgments overlook the shared morals, mutual respect and genuine enjoyment of each other's company that they believe underpin their marriage.

When they began posting online, they had simply wanted to share their lives, humor and experiences as a married couple.

Their age difference soon became a frequent topic in the comments, but they now focus on the positive community they have built, including friendships with other age-gap couples.

Bernie and Giselle have a 28-year age gap and say their relationship is built on shared values and mutual respect (Supplied)

"We know what our relationship looks like when the cameras are off, and that's what matters most to us," Giselle said.

Their advice to other couples in similar relationships is to ensure they feel respected, valued and supported, without allowing fear of judgment to dictate their decisions.

They also have a message for anyone worried about how long their relationship might last.

"We could spend our relationship worrying about what might happen years from now, or we could appreciate the life we're fortunate enough to share today," Giselle said. "We've chosen to plan responsibly for our future while continuing to enjoy the present."

They added: "We would rather experience a beautiful love story, however long it lasts, than miss out on that love because we were afraid of how it might end."

Ultimately, the pair hope their story shows that a marriage does not have to fit society's expectations to be meaningful. "We're simply two people who found happiness together," Giselle said.