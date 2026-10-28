Husband, 65, and wife, 37, reveal how they make their marriage work despite 28-year age gap
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Husband, 65, and wife, 37, reveal how they make their marriage work despite 28-year age gap

Bernie and Giselle say they would rather enjoy the time they have together than let uncertainty about the future overshadow their marriage

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Sex and Relationships, US News, Life

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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