A lot of people taking GLP-1's might feel anxious about the holiday season while on the medication – and one of these people used to be Jake Beaven-Parshall.

Jake, 32, has been using GLP-1s for four years and has lost 225lb on the weight management medication, which has been helped by being a Weight Watchers member as well.

Before taking the medication, Jake said he found food-focused celebrations like Thanksgiving 'challenging' but he's now 'more at ease around food and can enjoy the holidays without overthinking it and stressing out'.

Revealing to UNILAD how he plans on approaching this year's holiday, Jake told us: "I like to go in and start with a first plate with a little bit of everything I want, prioritizing those special holiday dishes and making sure I get a good amount of protein/turkey.

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"I then get second on what I want most but I am very mindful that I save room for the best part of Thanksgiving, the dessert."

Jake seen before and after his 225lb weight loss (Weight Watchers)

Reflecting on his first holiday taking GLP-1s, he said: "My first Thanksgiving after having started my weight management journey I ate dinner until I was full and then didn’t have room for dessert which was a bummer so I have learned to make sure to pace myself."

The things Jake's looking forward to eating most? His mom’s sweet potatoes, his mother-in-law’s stuffing, and green bean casserole. There's also a new dessert recipe he's trying, called cranberry pretzel salad (a festive twist on the classic Jello salad).

Going on to share his advice to others who are taking GLP-1s this Thanksgiving, Jake said: "First thing is, it’s one day – it’s a holiday!

"Don’t deprive yourself of something you really love and enjoy. Go in with a game plan, but also give yourself grace to live life and enjoy these special moments of togetherness with your loved ones."

Weight Watchers Coach Anna Power also shared some tips and echoed similar sentiments to Jake about enjoying the celebrations.

Jake urged fellow GLP-1 users to go into Thanksgiving 'with a game plan' (Weight Watchers)

"Think about what you’re looking forward to, including the food, the people and the traditions," said Anna, adding: "Pick the foods you’re really excited about and give yourself permission to enjoy them."

"You don’t have to try everything simply because it’s there, and you don’t need to feel guilty about enjoying a favourite dish. It’s about balance rather than perfection," the expert continued.

She also urged people to 'set boundaries' when it comes to people questioning your weight loss and your new eating habits. For example, you might want to say, 'That was lovely, thank you, but I’ve had enough' to make it clear you're not looking to eat anymore food.

Routine is also key. Anna explained: "Sticking to familiar habits, like regular meals, getting enough sleep and a little movement, can also help you feel your best while still making the most of the occasion."