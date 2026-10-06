President Trump has been slammed after almost welcoming an Iranian attack on two major us cities in a bizarre and 'deranged' rant.

California's Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has lashed out at the US president after he suggested that Iran could 'take out' Los Angeles and San Diego, and that the demolition would be a 'small price to pay'.

"Let them," Trump said, in a rant which has since gone viral on social media, as well as infuriating citizens.

He further noted that the war with Iran is a 'small price to pay for keeping the world safe, keeping our country safe'.

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The outrageous claims led Newsom to issuing a statement on behalf of the cities in his state, as he said: "After sending the National Guard and Marines to occupy California, Donald Trump is now saying our foreign enemies should 'take out' Los Angeles and San Diego. He is deranged and dangerous."

Trump made the wild claims during a rally in Nebraska. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

And Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass further claimed the US president was 'potentially compromising' the safety of those who live there.

She said: "The role of a president is to protect the country, not to actively threaten it and encourage attacks on American lives."

Taking a stand, the Democratic mayor of San Diego, Todd Gloria, added: "The city is not collateral damage. We are not expendable. And we are never a ‘small price to pay'.

"Keep our city out of your reckless war talk."

But Trump may have forgotten during his rant that the city is home to Naval Base San Diego, where the Navy Seals train.

Los Angeles and San Diego were both mentioned by the president. (Getty Stock Images)

Despite revealing any details, he also noted that the war was 'going to end very soon', though nothing concrete has been confirmed.

The US has now been at war with Iran for more than 200 days, after Israel and the US launched a major coordinated military attack on Iran.

Speaking at the rally in Nebraska, Trump signed an executive order aimed at lowering record diesel prices, as soaring fuel costs threaten to put further pressure on American truckers, businesses and consumers just weeks before the midterm elections on November 3.

Speaking about rising fuel prices as a result of the war, Trump said at a rally in North Carolina earlier this week: "You have a little higher. It’s a very inexpensive price to pay for what we’ve done.

"Remember that. It’s a little more. Frankly, even if it was a lot more."