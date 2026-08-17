Trump makes direct bomb threat to US ally in bizarre rant

Trump has threatened to bomb a long-standing US ally in a heated rant during a Fox News interview this morning (August 17), and it's not the first time he's warned the country.

The president has noted he will 'bomb the [expletive] out of' Oman if they move forward with negotiations with Iran, over a plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump warned that he wouldn't hesitate to do so if 'Oman gets in the way', noting that no deal should be made without the involvement of the US and the Trump administration.

Oman and the US have shared a long-standing relationship dating back to 1833, when the two countries signed a Treaty of Amity and Commerce.

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The agreement made Oman one of the earliest Middle Eastern countries to establish formal relations with the United States - but it's not the first time Trump has issued a warning to them.

Not the first time Trump has threatened Oman

During a Cabinet meeting in May, a reporter asked Trump whether he was comfortable with Oman sharing control of the strait with Tehran.

He responded: "The strait will be open to everybody. Nobody is going to control it... We will watch over it."

Trump threatened to bomb the country in a scathing rant. (Getty Stock Images)

In a direct threat to the country, president Trump added: "Oman will behave just like everybody else or we'll have to blow them up. They understand that. They'll be fine."

At the time, Oman did not publicly respond to the threat.

But Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noted the following day, that their ambassador assured him they had no plans to charge anyone for passing through the territory.

What prompted the bizarre rant?

Just hours ago, Iran announced that it had reached an agreement with Oman over a plan for ships to pass through the strait, which runs between the two countries.

But it's not clear whether this plan was made with the involvement of the US, or if it even meets their expectations.

When will Iran and the US come to an agreement?

Despite endless discussion between countries, as of today (August 17), they appear further away than they were earlier this summer.

It's not the first time he has threatened Oman. (CARLOS BARRIA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

While the US is pushing for Tehran to commit to a 20-year freeze on uranium enrichment, abandon any efforts to develop nuclear weapons, and hand over all of its existing enriched uranium, Iran is demanding relief from sanctions, seeking access to billions of dollars in frozen assets, an end to the US blockade, and compensation for war damage and control over the strait.

In his most recent Truth Social statement, Trump wrote: "The number one goal is, and always will be, that Iran cannot have, in any way, shape, or form, a nuclear weapon. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP."