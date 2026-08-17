Real-life spy fooled George Bush and the Secret Service with a mask
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Real-life spy fooled George Bush and the Secret Service with a mask

Jonna Mendez, former Chief of Disguise in the CIA’s Office of Technical Service, surprised the president with a realistic mask

Greg Harris

Greg Harris

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Featured Image Credit: Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post via Getty

Topics: US News, Politics, TikTok

Greg Harris
Greg Harris

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