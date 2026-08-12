Trump breaks silence on plane switch and 'hiding in catering truck' over possible threat
Home>News>US News

Trump breaks silence on plane switch and 'hiding in catering truck' over possible threat

The president said he let the Secret Service decide which aircraft he should take home

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Iran, Politics

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Choose your content: