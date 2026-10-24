Americans who bought bacon could qualify for $117 million settlement with days left to claim
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Americans who bought bacon could qualify for $117 million settlement with days left to claim

Those who are eligible have until October 29 to submit a claim

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Topics: Food and Drink, US News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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