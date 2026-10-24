Americans who bought bacon could qualify for $117 million settlement with days left to claim

Eligible Americans have just days left to submit a claim after a lawsuit claims several pork producers conspired to limit the supply of pork and increase prices in the market.

It claims the producers used a data company called Agri Stats to limit stock and export pork. The companies involved have denied any form of wrongdoing.

The six defendants remaining in the lawsuit—Agri Stats, Clemens, Hormel, Seaboard, Triumph, and Tyson—have agreed to resolve the legal claims against them as part of a $117 million settlement.

Clemens has agreed to pay $13.5 million, Hormel is stumping up $4.465 million, Seaboard are shelling out $10 million, Triumph will pay out $4.1 million, while Tyson has agreed to pay $85 million.

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Agri Stats will not pay out any money, though have agreed to reform certain business practices following the lawsuit.

The companies involved have denied any wrongdoing (Getty Stock Photo)

It's worth noting that the whole $117 million will not go to consumers, with lawyers asking for a third of it, on top of $5 million in expenses.

So, if the judge grants all of the money, those who have an eligible claim will have a share of $73 million.

Who is eligible to make a claim?

You may qualify to make a claim if you purchased pork for your own household between June 28, 2014, and June 30, 2018, in any of these states:

Arizona

California

The District of Columbia

Florida

Hawaii

Illinois

Iowa

Kansas

Maine

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Utah

West Virginia

Those who have purchased bacon may be eligible for a claim (Getty Stock Photo)

Raw bacon, raw pork, whether that be fresh or frozen, from the belly, loin, shoulder or ribs, and pork chops all count towards a claim, though the lawsuit notes any other bacon that has been marinated, seasoned, flavored or breaded does not count.

The official settlement website states you don't need to send proof upon sending off the claim, though the form does ask you about purchases, while a settlement administrator may ask for further documentation further down the line.

You can submit a claim online, while people can also mail postmarked. There's also a call option at 1-888-287-5434.

Claims must be submitted by October 29.