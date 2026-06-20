Kevin Bacon has said that he will be temporarily changing his name, for a surprising reason.

Bacon, 67, is known for his roles in films such as A Few Good Men, Friday the 13th, and X-Men: First Class, and has now confirmed that he is participating in a campaign by changing his name, though the change is temporary.

This is away from 'Bacon', which the star said has seen him the butt of many jokes, to 'Beans'.

But why the change from bacon to beans?

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Well, this is part of a wider drive to encourage other people to also make the change from bacon to beans, though in a more literal sense with their food, rather than by changing their name.

The star is working alongside Humane World for Animals as part of 'Beansday', PEOPLE reports.

Kevin Bacon, or should that be Kevin Beans (Jason Davis/Getty Images for Bentonville Film Festival)

This encourages people to reduce their meat consumption by switching over to beans as an alternative each Wednesday.

Speaking about the change, he said: “I just thought it seemed like such a funny idea.

“I love animals. I thought it was a clever and funny idea; anything that can kind of shake up our everyday approach to food and eating animals is just an interesting kind of twist.”

The Frost/Nixon actor revealed that he had gotten used to answering questions about his name through his life.

“Some people have actually asked me if I’ve changed my name to ‘Bacon.’ I think to myself, ‘Well, what kind of lunatic would want to suffer a lifetime of food jokes?’’ he joked.

Of course, he's not fully changing his name, this is only for the campaign, but while he's not thought about changing his surname, the same is not true of his first name.

“I don’t mind the name ‘Bacon,’ but I don’t like the name ‘Kevin.’ I’ve never liked that name,” he said.

He encouraged people to switch out meat for beans one day a week (Robby Klein/Getty Images for IMDb)

The campaign sees the Bacon, or should that be Beans, donning a jacket with a bean print all over it as he look admiringly at a bean he is holding.

Describing its benefits, he says: "They're packed with protein and fiber, they keep you full longer, you save money and animals, they're just beans till you realize how many animals they spare.

"Observing Beans Day is a small step and makes a big difference. Take it from me, Kevin Bean."

He also encouraged people to learn more about animals, calling it 'therapeutic and calming'

“It’s like that connection that you have to just go and spend a little time with a horse or a goat or a pig. I love the pigs, I’m crazy about them,” he said.