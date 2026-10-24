Man explains how Grey’s Anatomy helped him save 19 children from bus after driver suffered medical emergency

A man who was able to rescue 19 students after intervening in a medical emergency on a bus has credited Grey's Anatomy for helping him save lives.

There’s something about watching the medical series that makes viewers believe they could perform life-saving surgery after a few seasons on the sofa.

Whether it’s confidently diagnosing a mystery illness, rattling off complicated medical terminology or believing they could handle an emergency room, the hit drama has turned millions of viewers into armchair doctors.

And, occasionally, it seems, those fictional lessons might just save the day.

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That was certainly the case for 27-year-old Ebro Ahmed, who stepped in to save 19 students when their bus driver appeared to be suffering a seizure.

The school bus reportedly drove past him at 10 mph with its doors open and lights flashing in Saint Paul, Minnesota earlier this week (October 19).

"When he drove past me, it really shook me," he said, speaking with NBC.

"I kind of hesitated for a little bit, but I just, this was too crazy not to be real. I just jumped on there, did what I had to do."

Ahmed said he felt anyone would have done what he did. (KARE 11/YouTube)

But the saviour noted that it was his Grey's Anatomy viewing that had helped him approach the situation calmly.

"In Grey’s Anatomy, you never see doctors panic. I know it is all acting and stuff, so I just knew to be calm and just think everything through," he said.

"I really felt like it was my duty. It’s kids we’re talking about, you know. Even if I were to die, it would still be worth it."

After finding the brake and bringing the vehicle to a hault, Ahmed then called 911 for help.

The school later issued a statement thanking the 27-year-old for his 'heroic' action. (Getty Stock Images)

Speaking with ABC News about the kids onboard, he added: "Some were screaming. Some were calm. These two girls on the front really did help me a lot.

"I threw my phone and my glasses at one of them and I told her to hold it."

Saint Paul Public Schools later confirmed that there had been a medical emergency onboard, and that the driver is now home having been released from hospital.

"Another bus came to pick the students up to continue on their route home," they wrote.

Writing in a statement on Facebook, the school later added: "Thank you Ebro! Helping the driver, and ensuring our students got home safely, makes you a true hero!"

"I feel like any person in my situation would have done the same thing," he responded.