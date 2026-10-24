Man explains how Grey’s Anatomy helped him save 19 children from bus after driver suffered medical emergency
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Man explains how Grey’s Anatomy helped him save 19 children from bus after driver suffered medical emergency

The 27-year-old has been hailed a 'hero'

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: KARE 11/YouTube

Topics: US News, Minnesota, Film and TV, School

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across US news, entertainment, celebrity, health, human interest and more. Before joining UNILAD as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles. Alongside her journalism, Mia is a proud NCTJ Ambassador and documentary producer, having worked on projects for the BBC and Channel 5, including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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