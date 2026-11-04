Elon Musk splashed out nearly half a billion in donations to Republican candidates in the US midterm elections and has since addressed the Democrats win.

The result of the US' midterm elections from November 3 has seen the Democrats take control of the House and the Senate.

Despite stepping back from his position as lead of Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in May 2025, Musk has far from washed his hands of getting involved in politics, however.

Far from it, the long-term supporter of the Republican Party, pouring a staggering sum of $446m (£330 million) into supporting them.

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The money is the largest amount ever spent by an individual donor who isn't a candidate themselves within a single election.

Unfortunately for the Republicans, Trump, and Musk, the Democrats gained a majority and now control Congress, in turn, proving not even large wads of Musk's cash can sway an election.

Elon Musk spent nearly half-a-billion on the midterms (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Elon Musk's response to Democrats' midterm election win

Musk took to X on November 4 to write: "Guess my election-interfering space lasers didn’t work this time [shrug emoji]."

And it's not taken long for social media users to weigh in.

One user said: "446 MILLION DOLLARS DOWN THE DRAIN LIL PUP."

A second wrote: "By space lasers you mean 100s of millions of dollars.Americans voted against MAGA and the billionaire class."

Musk has spoken out following the Democrats' win (X/@elonmusk)

"Money can't buy class. The name calling was really lame," another added.

Indeed, during the Texas US Senate campaign, Musk turned to name-calling the Democratic candidate James Talarico.

Musk branded Talarico 'a creep' and 'a far-left extremist' while also funneling most of his millions donated in support of the Republicans into the campaign of Texas candidate Ken Paxton.

It also follows Musk speaking out about the location of his SpaceX and Tesla headquarters being in Texas, writing: "Data centers in space looking pretty appealing right now."

In his victory speech following the mid-term results, Talarico reflected: "The richest man in the world, the most powerful man in the world, and the entire Washington DC establishment. David wasn’t as big or as strong as Goliath.

“He didn’t have as many weapons, but he had hope. He had faith and he had a slingshot.”

There were a number of notable moments from the midterms (Brandon Bell/Getty Images/Megan Varner/Getty Images/Austin Johnson / AFP via Getty Images/Mel Musto/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

As to what may happen to Musk's headquarters in Texas? I guess we'll have to wait and see.

Either way, Musk is convinced that with the Democrats winning comes the 'end of democracy' as we know it.

Sharing his 'biggest concerns' on X prior to the election, Musk urged Americans to vote for Republicans, warning that otherwise the Democrats would:

"Make DC and Puerto Rico states to gain a strong majority in the Senate. Open the borders and legalize everyone living in America illegally to cement a permanent majority. Increase the size of the Supreme Court to gain an immediate majority. This would result in America becoming a permanent one-party state and the end of democracy in any meaningful sense of the word."

He added: "All that is needed to ensure this doesn’t happen is 51 Republican senators in 2029. That is why you should vote for Republican senators this election. Other reasons are irrelevant compared to this one."

As one X user resolved: "Spare a thought for Elon Musk. Moves his business to Texas, his home, spends a quarter of a billion dollars and the Dems are going to take it all and regulate him anyway."