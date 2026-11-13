Jack Nicholson’s son Ray Nicholson reveals what his relationship with Hollywood royalty dad is really like
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Jack Nicholson’s son Ray Nicholson reveals what his relationship with Hollywood royalty dad is really like

Ray Nicholson has opened up about his legendary Hollywood dad and his own unexpected path to stardom in an interview with his sister

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Topics: Jack Nicholson, Hollywood, Netflix, Entertainment

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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