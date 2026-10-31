Michael Douglas reveals where Jack Nicholson is now after he 'disappeared' from Hollywood

Michael Douglas has shared an update on his friend of many decades, Jack Nicholson.

Nicholson has been out of the spotlight for some time and explained back in 2013 why he wanted to step back from acting.

Dismissing the reports that he'd quit Hollywood because of problems with his memory, he insisted that he had a 'mathematician's brain'.

Nicholson went on to tell The Sun: "I'm not going to work until the day I die, that's not why I started this. I mean, I'm not driven. I was driven – but I'm not, I don't have to be out there any more.

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"In fact, there's part of me that never really liked being out there... You get older, you change."

He also discussed the type of films he likes to make and his fears that audiences didn't want those kind of movies anymore.

Jack Nicholson, now 89, stepped away from acting many years ago (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

"The movie business is the greatest business but I only want to do films that move people, films about emotions and people," The Shining star said.

"I had the most chilling thought that maybe people in their twenties and thirties don't actually want to be moved anymore. They may want just to see more bombs, more explosions, because that is what they have grown up with. And I'll never do that type of movie."

Nicholson's final movie was 2010's How Do You Know and he's lived a quiet life out of the limelight ever since.

Now 89, his close pal Michael Douglas, 82, says he's doing 'fine'.

Douglas shared, as per Mail Online: "I would have liked to have acted with Jack. He’s not working anymore. He’s well. He has disappeared. I know that."

Michael Douglas and Jack Nicholson pictured in 2009 together (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI)

He added: "I still see him, but he is fine. He is up there by his house and walking around in his slippers. It happens. He deserves it. I understand.

"He is a few years older than me, but I understand."

But the Nicholson name isn't totally out of the film industry as his son Ray Nicholson has followed in his acting footsteps.

The 34-year-old has starred in the likes Smile 2, Novocaine, Borderline, and Out of the Blue.

Ray Nicholson is an actor like his father (Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images)

His role in Smile 2 was dubbed 'the best nepo baby casting of all time' upon its release two years ago, particularly because he looks like his famous father.

"Nepo casting is rarely good but Ray Nicholson in Smile 2 is the best nepo casting of all time. This is just insanely iconic," one person said of the horror movie at the time.

Another added: "When I saw the poster I was genuinely confused why they used Jack Nicholson from The Shining in the promo. Had NO IDEA it was his son. Absolutely uncanny."