Michael Douglas reveals where Jack Nicholson is now after he 'disappeared' from Hollywood
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Michael Douglas reveals where Jack Nicholson is now after he 'disappeared' from Hollywood

Jack Nicholson's last movie role was in 2010's How Do You Know

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for AFI

Topics: Jack Nicholson, Hollywood, Entertainment, Celebrity

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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