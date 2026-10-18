Paul Bettany makes rare comment on Johnny Depp's disturbing texts about Amber Heard
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Paul Bettany makes rare comment on Johnny Depp's disturbing texts about Amber Heard

Paul Bettany says he hasn't spoken with Johnny Depp since the high-profile trial in 2020

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Topics: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, Celebrity

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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