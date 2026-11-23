Calling all Harry Potter fans, a themed LEGO advent calendar has landed just in time for the holidays.

Available on Walmart, the LEGO Harry Potter advent calendar (76390) contains 24 collectibles behind its windows.

Shop up to 50% off in the Walmart early Black Friday sale here

A more magical countdown to Christmas than chocolate, there are six minifigures to collect: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Draco Malfoy, Dudley Dursley and Griphook.

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As though that's not enough to see you make a beeline for the checkout, there are also 'enchanting' accessories from the film franchise.

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From Privet Drive to Hogwarts, fans can collect gold from Gringotts’ vault, Harry’s wizarding school supplies and even Hedwig the owl.

Shop up to 50% off in the Walmart early Black Friday sale here

The joy doesn't stop there, with a colorful spinner and two mysterious wizard card tiles (there are 16 to collect).

There are 274 pieces in total, designed to keep little fans busy all season long.

You can get hold of a LEGO advent calendar on Walmart (LEGO)

So, what's inside in the LEGO Harry Potter advent calendar?

24 LEGO Harry Potter toys, figurines and accessories behind its doors

Suitable for ages seven up

Game spinner

Two random wizard card tiles

Head to the Walmart website to purchase yours now.

It's not the only LEGO advent calendar available to buy right now either with a huge range to choose from on Walmart right now, from Marvel and Star Wars to Disney.

Shop 2026 LEGO advent calendars now:

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When does the Walmart 2026 Black Friday sale start?

At the time of writing (November 23), the 2026 Black Friday sale has started on the Walmart website here.

There are huge discounts to be had across tech, fashion, homeware and fashion.

A few deals have started to drop, so make sure to keep an eye on the site in the coming days.

You can shop our top deals below:

Visit the Walmart website here to shop the early Black Friday sale.