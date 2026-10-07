A 46-year-old man will today (October 7) become the first person to be executed following the botched execution of Christa Pike, but his spiritual advisor has warned he doesn't understand the drug will likely kill him.

Jamaal Howard is set to be put to death today following the 2000 murder of petrol station worker Vicky Swartout.

The execution, which will take place at around 6pm in Texas, will go ahead using the same drug, pentobarbital, used in the Pike's failed execution last week.

But the killer is not fully aware of what is happening to him, according to his spiritual advisor Dr Jeff Hood, who claimed he is 'intellectually disabled'.

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Speaking with the Metro, he said: "I told Jamaal last week about what happened to Christa. That the drugs didn’t work and she was now in hospital.

"I thought he would be upset, but I was wrong. He told me, 'I am not worried, because the warden will just come and shoot me in the head', which is clearly not based in reality."

Despite his disability, prosecutors have pushed for Howard to be sentenced to death.

Aged 20, he was found guilty of stealing his granddad’s gun and firing at Vicky, which ultimately led to her death.

Howard was 20 when he committed the murder. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice)

However his family, as well as Dr Jeff, claim that Howard was shot in the head.

He no longer recognises people he has known for a number of years, and mistakes his advisor for his attorney regularly.

"When you talk about the lethal injection drugs," Dr Jeff said, "He thinks you are talking about drugs that would get you high or something."

The advisor added: "He really has no idea it will end his life.

Pike received life-saving treatment in hospital following the botched execution. (Christa Pike's legal team)

"My worst fear is going into the chamber with him today, and him telling me he doesn’t know what’s going on."

Pike became the first person in history last week to survive two doses of the so-called lethal injection.

Her attorneys confirmed just yesterday that the killer was conscious and speaking following the botched execution just days ago.

In an emailed statement shared with The Tennessean, lawyers Randy Spivey and Kelly Gleason said: "Against all odds, Christa Pike is conscious, speaking, and continues to receive critical medical care.

"Despite the severe damage she endured to her arms, she is still handcuffed and shackled to the bed. Her recovery is medically unprecedented. Her prognosis remains unclear but, at a minimum, we expect a long recovery."