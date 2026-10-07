State declares there is no new order to execute Christa Pike at first hearing since botched execution

A state attorney has confirmed that, as it stands, there is no new execution order for Christa Pike.

Pike was initally scheduled to be killed on September 30, but the death row inmate miraculously survived.

She was then taken to an unspecified Nashville hospital where medics carried out life-saving measures. Pike remained unconscious for several days, but has since woken up.

In a court hearing today (October 7), Assistant Attorney General John W. Ayers confirmed that there's no new execution date for Pike.

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Judge I’Ashea Myles asked him: "So is the state’s position that the state is not going to revive an order. I understand that all executions have been suspended for now. Is that going to be permanent or is the state prepared to take the position that Miss Pike will not be rescheduled?"

Ayers replied that he was not in a position to answer that question.

The judge went on to push: "But you’re also not in a position to say that tomorrow a new execution order will not be presented. Is that correct?"

He then told the court, as per CNN: "There is no pending execution order for Miss Pike. There is no allegation that one is coming."

Christa Pike has spent 30 years on death row (Tennessee Department of Corrections)

The 50-year-old killer was sentenced to death in 1996 following the murder of 19-year-old Coleen Slemmer, whom Pike believed was trying to take her boyfriend.

Following 30 years on death row for the brutal murder, she was set to become the first woman in 200 years to be executed by the state of Tennessee.

But Pike went onto make history for totally different reasons.

Instead, she became the first person in history to survive two doses of the so-called 'lethal' injection, as witnesses in the execution chamber reported hearing 'loud snoring' coming from Pike.

She was taken to hospital following the botched execution, where medical staff worked to remove the drug, pentobarbital, from her system to save her life.

And her representatives reported just last night (October 6) that against all odds, Pike is now conscious and speaking following the traumatic ordeal.

Pike is now conscious following her botched execution (Christa Pike's legal team)

In an emailed statement shared with The Tennessean, lawyers Randy Spivey and Kelly Gleason said: "Against all odds, Christa Pike is conscious, speaking, and continues to receive critical medical care.

"Despite the severe damage she endured to her arms, she is still handcuffed and shackled to the bed. Her recovery is medically unprecedented. Her prognosis remains unclear but, at a minimum, we expect a long recovery."

Her lawyers expressed their gratitude to first responders 'who treated Christa like a human and have provided exceptional care to her'.