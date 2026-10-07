State declares there is no new order to execute Christa Pike at first hearing since botched execution
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State declares there is no new order to execute Christa Pike at first hearing since botched execution

The convicted killer has woken up despite being administered two doses of a lethal injection

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Tennessee Department of Corrections

Topics: Christa Pike, Crime, Death Row, US News, Court

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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