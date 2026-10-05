The disturbing reason a paperweight was placed inside Christa Pike's execution chamber has been revealed as the killer remains on life support following the failed lethal injection.

Pike was scheduled to become the first woman in more than 200 years to be put to death by the state of Tennessee on September 30.

Instead, the 50-year-old death row inmate managed to survive two doses of the lethal injection drug, pentobarbital, during the botched execution at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution.

She currently remains alive but unconscious in a Tennessee hospital, as staff are working to save her life.

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The killer's attorneys noted that she could be heard 'crying, whimpering, and breathing loudly throughout the procedure', and authorities have not yet provided an explanation as to what went wrong.

But as the days pass by, more details about the failed execution have come to light.

The 50-year-old has spent more than three decades on death row. (Tennessee Department of Corrections)

The Associated Press reported that a paperweight 'about the size of a golf ball' was placed on a ledge inside the chamber during the execution attempt, which appeared to signal that the so-called 'lethal' drugs had been administered.

While officials did not confirm the meaning behind the mystery object, following its placement, a five-minute countdown then began before the curtain between the execution chamber and the witnesses shut.

Only it didn't quite go as planned, because three minutes later, the curtain was back up.

Following a second round of the drug being administered, Pike was rushed to hospital, as witnesses in the chamber recalled the killer 'snoring loudly'.

What have witnesses said about Christa Pike's failed execution?

Steven Hale, of the Nashville Banner

Steven Hale described the execution attempt (WBIR)

He told Democracy Now Pike was seen 'opening her mouth wide, almost as if gasping, but without making a sound'.

After the curtain was closed for the second time, 'we sat there for around 50 minutes, listening to the sound of her snoring quite loudly, breathing, you know, in strained breaths, but with no information about what was or wasn’t going on behind the curtain'.

Will Puckett, of WVLT Knoxville

Will Puckett said he saw Pike shed a tear (WBIR)

He described Pike letting out 'a couple of laughs' during the failed execution, adding that at one point he 'saw a tear roll down [from] her right eye' as she complained of pain in her arm.

He also said Pike was 'kicking her feet so often that she was actually knocking the sheet that laid over her off'.

Randy Spivey, Pike's lawyer

Pike's lawyer Randy Spivey (WBIR)

He said he was 'haunted' by what happened, telling NBC at least seven needles were injected into Pike's left arm alone as officials tried to find a vein.

He claimed her right arm turned purple as the second dose of pentobarbital was administered, and he later learned of 'blistering and burning around the sites of the injection'.

It's not clear whether the state will make another attempt to carry out Pike's death sentence, but all executions in Tennessee have been canceled for the rest of the year.

And while her case is among the most unusual, it has raised further questions about what can happen when a lethal injection goes wrong - and what inmates are expected to experience when it goes according to plan.

Pike was rushed to hospital following the botched execution attempt. (Christa Pike's legal team)

Jonathan Groner, MD, Emeritus Professor of Clinical Surgery at Ohio State University College of Medicine, has since spoken to UNILAD about the use of pentobarbital.

In terms of pain felt during the process, Groner said it's 'unlikely' to cause discomfort if it's done correctly, but 'highly likely if administered improperly'.

He further noted that the sedative is 'less effective' if the drug leaks out of the vein or if the IV doesn't successfully go into a blood vessel.

In those instances, 'the drug will end up under the skin instead of in the circulation', and therefore will not work as intended.

Pike has spent three decades on death row for the 1995 murder of her 19-year-old college classmate, Colleen Slemmer.