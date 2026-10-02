Witness reveals chilling new details of Christa Pike's failed execution including song she sang
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Witness reveals chilling new details of Christa Pike's failed execution including song she sang

Pike reportedly sang a traditional Buddhist meditation

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Tennessee Department of Corrections

Topics: US News, Crime, Death Row

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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