'Hero' Flydubai pilot reveals what happened in cockpit after co-pilot attacked him

A Flydubai captain has described how he fought his way back into the cockpit after allegedly being attacked by his co-pilot as the plane plunged more than 17,000ft (5,200m), saying he knew he had to regain control to save the passengers on board.

Capt Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot of Flydubai flight FZ1073, has described being attacked by his co-pilot in the cockpit, according to the BBC.

Speaking to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a video call, he said he realized the plane was sinking while he was still on the floor being attacked.

"I was lying on the floor injured but I told myself to go for one last push to open the door from inside," he said.

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Others then came in and helped bring the situation under control. "I was of course fighting for my own life but at the same time I knew I was not going to let others die," he added.

Flydubai flight FZ1073 was carrying around 150 people, most of them Israeli, from Dubai to Tel Aviv. (Mehmet Yaren Bozgun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

What happened on Flydubai flight FZ1073?

The flight left Dubai for Tel Aviv early on Wednesday morning. Around two and a half hours in, it plunged, first sending an emergency signal to air traffic controllers before switching to squawk code 7500, which indicates a hijacking.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later told reporters that one pilot had stabbed the other before 'apparently trying to crash' the plane.

Fellow passengers overpowered the attacker, and two reserve pilots who were on board landed the aircraft safely at Tabuk Airport in north-western Saudi Arabia at 06:58 local time.

Machchhar was taken to hospital in Tabuk and then airlifted to Abu Dhabi, where he is reported to be in a stable condition.

The Indian embassy in the UAE said on Thursday that he was 'in good health and recovering well'. Ambassador Deepak Mittal said he was 'proud' of Capt Smit's bravery and 'very reassured' after meeting him.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday met with passenger Yaniv Hayun, (Benjamin Netanyahu /X)

Who was the Flydubai attacker?

Netanyahu told Fox News the attacker was an Omani national and said investigations suggested he had undergone 'Islamist radical indoctrination'.

He said that once the man had been subdued and tied up by passengers and crew, he was calling out to the aircrew 'kill me, kill me', adding it was 'clear he was suicidal'.

Netanyahu hailed Machchhar as a 'true hero', while the Indian government praised his 'immense courage'.

Modi told the captain his courage, patience and quick decision-making had saved the lives of many people and that the whole country was proud of him.

Machchhar told Modi he had been flying planes for 17 years and 'can tell what is happening to the plane even with my eyes closed'.

"I am not looking at this wound like a wound because that would make my recovery even more difficult," Machchhar said. "I am looking at it as a journey which is slowly going on and will take time but I am confident that the recovery will be there and I will become fit and healthy again."

UNILAD has contacted Flydubai for comment.