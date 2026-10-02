'Hero' Flydubai pilot reveals what happened in cockpit after co-pilot attacked him
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'Hero' Flydubai pilot reveals what happened in cockpit after co-pilot attacked him

The pilot has now revealed what was happening inside the cockpit as the aircraft began its terrifying descent

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Embassy of India in Israel

Topics: Israel, Plane

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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