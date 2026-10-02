Amanda Peet noticed a 'weird' change to her body before being diagnosed with breast cancer
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Amanda Peet noticed a 'weird' change to her body before being diagnosed with breast cancer

An MRI appeared to give her the all-clear, but doctors were still keeping watch on the area

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images

Topics: Breast cancer, Health, Celebrity

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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