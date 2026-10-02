Newly released bodycam footage shows dramatic moment Luigi Mangioni was caught

Newly released bodycam footage has captured the precise moment Pennsylvania police realized the man they had stopped was Luigi Mangione.

According to a report by CNN, a male officer can be heard telling his colleagues, “It’s f**king him dude,” as a female officer pulls a magazine of bullets out of Mangione’s backpack.

The clips show Mangione being arrested inside a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

They were published after a Manhattan judge ruled they could be released, and the footage itself comes courtesy of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

What happened when Luigi Mangione was arrested in Altoona?

The arrest took place on December 9, 2024, bringing a five-day manhunt to an end. The search began after UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed in Manhattan five days earlier.

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In the footage, the realization comes as officers go through Mangione's backpack.

A female officer pulls out the magazine of bullets, and it is at that point her male colleague tells the others who they have caught.

Segments of the extensive footage were first shown during a court hearing last year.

The latest release, which follows the judge's ruling, is the first time the material has been made available to the public.

Luigi Mangione, 28, recently pleaded guilty to federal stalking charges connected to the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. (Jeenah Moon-Pool/Getty Images)

Why is Luigi Mangione trying to get his murder case thrown out?

The release comes as Mangione, who is 28 years old, faces a shifting legal picture. He recently pleaded guilty to federal stalking charges connected to Thompson’s death.

Since entering that plea, Mangione has asked a judge to toss his state murder case altogether. His claim is that he is protected under double jeopardy laws following the guilty plea.

Taken together, the timeline runs from a shooting in Manhattan, to a five-day search, to an arrest at a fast-food restaurant in Pennsylvania, to a guilty plea in a federal stalking case.

The bodycam footage sits at the center of that timeline, offering a first-hand view of the arrest from the perspective of the officers who made it.