Newly released bodycam footage shows dramatic moment Luigi Mangioni was caught
Home>News>Crime

Newly released bodycam footage shows dramatic moment Luigi Mangioni was caught

Footage once limited to a courtroom is now public as Mangione tries to get his murder case dropped

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Manhattan District Attorney's Office/CNN

Topics: Luigi Mangione, Pennsylvania , Crime

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Choose your content: