Leaked Christa Pike photo after execution could explain why she survived
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Leaked Christa Pike photo after execution could explain why she survived

Pike's lawyers claim her arms were 'swollen, burned, and blistered' following the execution attempt

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Tennessee Department of Correction

Topics: US News, Crime

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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