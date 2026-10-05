Expert reveals the only way Christa Pike could be executed again after surviving first attempt
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Expert reveals the only way Christa Pike could be executed again after surviving first attempt

Pike's lawyers say they may never know 'what kind of torture she endured during the process'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Tennessee Department of Corrections

Topics: US News, Crime

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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