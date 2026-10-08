The first death row inmate since the failed Christa Pike attempt has been executed in Texas.

Jamaal Howard, who was convicted of the fatal shooting of a store clerk in 2000, was put to death on Wednesday evening, reports The Associated Press.

He was pronounced dead after having been given a fatal dose of the same lethal injection drug Christa Pike survived on September 30.

Christa Pike has regained consciousness after (Christa Pike's legal team)

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At the state prison in Huntsville, he was given a fatal dose of the poison pentobarbital after issuing an apology to the family of his victim, Vickie Swartout.

While witnesses, including his victim’s family members, stood feet away from him, he said, “I wish that you accept my apology and I wish for your forgiveness.”

He added, “I’m sorry for what happened. I wish you can learn to forgive me one of these days,” he said, shortly before the injection.

He also said he was “in a good state of mind to find peace and the Lord, so I thank y’all.” He concluded with: “Hey, enjoy life, and peace to y’all.”

Howard reportedly took a few breaths and then gasped after the injection had been administered and began to take effect.

He made snoring sounds, coughed, then resumed making more snoring sounds.

A Texas execution chamber like this is where Howard met his end (Photo by Paul Harris/Getty Images)

After around 30 seconds he stopped moving and he was pronounced dead within 19 minutes.

His sister, who was amongst those gathered at the observation window, became distressed, stating several times, “Get me out of here,” before she was assisted in leaving by officers.

Howard’s spiritual advisor, Dr Jeff Hood, earlier claimed the killer was ‘intellectually disabled’ and incapable of fully understanding he was due to be executed.

Speaking to Metro, he said he told Howard that Christa Pike had been given two doses of the same drug: "I thought he would be upset, but I was wrong.

“He told me, 'I am not worried, because the warden will just come and shoot me in the head', which is clearly not based in reality."

A court found that at the age of 20, Howard stole his grandfather’s gun which he used to shoot and kill Vickie.

He stole $114 and a packet of cigarettes and was sentenced to death in 2001.

Death row inmates are restrained before they are given a lethal injection (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

An expert at this trial estimated his IQ was between 65 and 70 – around the same as an 11- or 12-year-old child.

His legal team claimed he failed to recognise them, but Texas argued that there is no evidence of him being mentally disabled.

"When you talk about the lethal injection drugs," Dr Hood said, "He thinks you are talking about drugs that would get you high or something."

The advisor added: "He really has no idea it will end his life.”

"My worst fear is going into the chamber with him today, and him telling me he doesn’t know what’s going on."











