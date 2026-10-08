Jamaal Howard becomes the first US man executed since the failed lethal injection of Christa Pike
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Jamaal Howard becomes the first US man executed since the failed lethal injection of Christa Pike

He was given the same lethal drug Pike survived

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

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Featured Image Credit: (AP)
Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

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