'I've watched numerous botched lethal injections – here are the key signs an execution will fail'
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'I've watched numerous botched lethal injections – here are the key signs an execution will fail'

The first execution Bill Kimberlin witnessed took so long that the inmate had to get up to use the bathroom

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Bill Kimberlin

Topics: Christa Pike, Death Row

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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