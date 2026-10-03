Doctor explains why Christa Pike may not be executed again as he reveals why the failure was 'predictable'
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Doctor explains why Christa Pike may not be executed again as he reveals why the failure was 'predictable'

Pike is currently on a ventilator, her attorneys have said

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Tennessee Department of Correction

Topics: US News, Crime

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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