Around 20 uncontacted Awá Indigenous people made contact with a government team in the Brazilian rainforest on Monday.

They had come looking for yams, according to human rights group Survival International.

The group said the Awá approached a government outpost in the village of Tawari, in the northeast state of Maranhão, and accepted the food before returning to their territory.

Survival International described the encounter as historic. Images shared by the group show members of the tribe holding long wooden spears at the edge of the forest, and some neighboring Indigenous Guajajara (Tenetehar) people, who support the government station, filmed the encounter.

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Survival International Director Caroline Pearce said: "This is a troubling indication of how the continued invasion of unconnected peoples' forests put otherwise self-sufficient Indigenous people in real danger."

The head of the group's Brazil arm, Sarah Shenker, called it ‘a crisis moment really and a wake-up call’. Survival International noted that the Awá's territory has been invaded more and more, which could be why they sought food.

The Awá are expert hunter-gatherers and remain one of the last uncontacted peoples. (Survival International)

Who are the Awá people?

Survival International has campaigned for decades to protect the Awá territories, including an unprecedented campaign from 2012 to 2014 for a neighbouring Awá territory, when the Awá were described as 'Earth's most threatened tribe'.

The Awá are expert hunter-gatherers and remain one of the last uncontacted peoples, having survived as an isolated group without encountering modern civilization. The nomadic group uses bows and arrows to hunt armadillos and gathers wild honey and babassu nuts in the dense forest.

The Awá territory, known as Arariboia, covers roughly 1.2 million acres. (Survival International)

What threats does the Awá territory face?

Their territory, known as Arariboia, covers roughly 1.2 million acres.

In recent years, illegal loggers, hunters and cattle ranchers have closed in on them.

"The unconnected Awá are under extreme pressure as intruders encroach from all sides of their territory, driving them into an ever-smaller island of the Amazon rainforest surrounded by destruction," Pearce said.

In recent years, illegal loggers, hunters and cattle ranchers have closed in on it.

"The uncontacted Awá are under extreme pressure as intruders encroach from all sides of their territory, driving them into an ever-smaller island of the Amazon rainforest, surrounded by destruction," Pearce said.

A team of Guajajara people known as the Forest Guardians has battled for years against the illegal loggers and cattle ranchers who invade Arariboia, owing to governmental failure to protect it. Survival International says the work is dangerous and that many Guardians have lost their lives in recent years protecting the territory.





The Forest Guardians said in a statement: "The situation in the forest is challenging: climate change, fires, deforestation and land enroachment are having a direct impact on their lands and the Awá way of life, which depends exclusively on hunting and gathering."

They added that they have worked to protect the Awá ‘even at the cost of losing warriors in battle’, and demanded immediate action from the relevant authorities. The Guardians also asked Survival International to release the images to highlight the urgent need to protect uncontacted peoples' territories.

Indigenous organization COAPIMA said: "This highlights the importance of protecting uncontacted Indigenous peoples, respecting their autonomy and safeguarding their territorial rights."

Pearce urged lawmakers to act: "The Brazilian government must commit the resources necessary to protect Arariboia from the loggers and ranchers who are razing it, in flagrant defiance of the law."