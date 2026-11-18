Two doctors have issued a stark warning over a powerful new combo weight-loss drug which has been dubbed 'more powerful than Ozempic on its lowest dose.

The new drug is called Cagrisema, a two-in-one weight loss drug made by Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk,

It is still in clinical trials and has not been approved for use anywhere.

Two doctors have now warned against trying to buy it online, after a new trial found participants lost around 20% of their body weight, even on the lower of the two doses tested.

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The trial, published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, followed 309 adults without diabetes across Canada, France, Germany, the UK and the US for 68 weeks.

Among those who finished, people on the 1mg dose lost 21% of their body weight, slightly more than the 20.7% lost on the 1.7mg dose. Participants on a placebo lost 2%.

Dr. Frank Agullo, a board-certified plastic surgeon in El Paso, Texas, said there is no safe, FDA-approved option for patients to buy.

Any version on sale, he said, ‘isn't the exact medication that was studied in clinical trials’, and its safety and dosing are unknown.

"The trial numbers are exciting, but a vial you bought online isn't the drug from the trial. You don't know the dose, you don't know what else is in it, and you're the one injecting it. Wait for the real thing and take it with a doctor who will watch what it does to your body," he said.

Dr. Andi Toufexis, a board-certified family medicine physician and founder of the nationwide obesity care practice SonaWell, said buying from an unverified seller leaves people with ‘no reliable way’ of knowing what is in the vial, how much they are injecting or whether it is sterile.

She compared it to ordering a blood pressure pill online: "Now you have to figure out which pill makes sense for you, what dose to start with, whether it interacts with anything else you take, and whether it's safe with your other health conditions."

CagriSema combines semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy, with cagrilintide. (Getty Stock)

Is CagriSema more effective than Ozempic?

CagriSema combines semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy, with cagrilintide, which mimics a hormone called amylin that helps you feel full after eating.

Toufexis said that means the combination works on appetite through two different signals. In a 68-week trial, people on it lost about 20% of their starting weight on average, compared with about 15% on semaglutide alone at the 2.4mg Wegovy dose, which she called ‘a meaningful difference’. In a separate head-to-head trial, tirzepatide produced more weight loss, she added. "So how CagriSema stacks up depends on which drug you're comparing it with."

Agullo noted there is no long-term track record yet: "While these are impressive results, it's important to keep in mind that these results were from clinical trials and there is no long-term track record for this medication yet."

CagriSema is made by Novo Nordisk and is still in clinical trials. (Photo by Michal Cizek / AFP via Getty Images)

What are the side effects of CagriSema?

Researchers say larger and more diverse trials are still needed to confirm the findings.

Agullo said the most commonly reported side effects in clinical trials were nausea, vomiting, constipation and diarrhea, mostly mild to moderate. He also flagged gallbladder-related side effects, pancreatitis and muscle loss. In his practice, he said, rapid weight loss can also bring facial deflation that results in a ‘gaunt and aged appearance’, plus excess skin on the abdomen, arms and thighs.

Toufexis said about 8 in 10 people taking CagriSema in the REDEFINE 1 trial reported some kind of digestive side effect, and most went away. "If you're vomiting repeatedly or can't keep fluids down, that's a reason to get medical advice promptly," she said.

Below is a statement from Lilly on black market medicines, which reads: "Counterfeit and black market medicines are unverified, unregulated and potentially dangerous - in some cases, deadly. Patients deserve safe, effective and clinically tested medicines.

"We are working with the MHRA as well as with other regulators, law enforcement and social media platforms to remove illegal products and content. Stronger, coordinated law enforcement must be sustained to protect UK patients from unsafe fake medicines."