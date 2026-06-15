Simulation shows how Ozempic helps with weight loss as the drug continues to surge in popularity

A viral simulation video has shown how Ozempic can help shed the pounds despite the drug not being approved for weight loss purposes.

The GLP-1 drug was produced to help people with diabetes, though it has also been used as a weight loss drug despite not being approved by the FDA for such measure in the US.

Novo Nordisk, the manufacturer of Ozempic, has long maintained the drug 'is not a weight loss drug' and instead 'a medicine for adults with type 2 diabetes'.

Nonetheless, a video produced by Zack D. Films has detailed how the drug can shed the pounds, though there's also the grim reality of the side effects of taking the injection.

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The viral simulation clip stated that Ozempic works by curbing your appetite and makes you less hungry.

Because of this, you are eating a lot less, and if you're also exercising regularly, you'll end up being in a calorie deficit, which is when you consume less calories than you burn off.

As a result, you shed the pounds and lose weight a lot quicker.

The content creator explained: "Once Ozempic is in your bloodstream, it activates the parts of the brain that make you feel full, reducing your appetite.

"It also stabilises your blood sugar, stopping sudden cravings.

"Then it slows down how fast your stomach empties food, which keeps you feeling full for longer after a meal."

The video continued: "This causes you to lose weight as you eat less.

"But it can make some people feel sick and even give them diarrhoea."

The simulation video did concluded with a very graphic image detailing the side effects of taking Ozempic, which included the character literally 's*******' himself.

There are more side effects that could present themselves for some people, with Dr Ben Bickman, a scientist and professor at Brigham Young University in Utah, explaining that even muscle loss can occur.

Ozempic is not approved for weight loss purposes (Peter Dazeley/Getty Images)

"You have a substantial amount of lean mass that's getting loss as the person is losing weight. To make that clear, for every ten pounds of weight loss, only six is fat - four of it is coming from non-fat sources like muscle and bone," he told Thomas DeLauer.

The expert added: "While muscle and bone mass might never return, the body has no trouble regaining fat mass.

"What's more, one study found that one version of these drugs, actually stimulates the production of new fat cells."

Some studies have found that GLP-1s can on average help shed 10-15 percent of total body weight over a year, while the most effective medications can achieve a staggering 20 percent.

Liraglutide (Saxenda), semaglutide (Wegovy), and tirzepatide (Zepbound) are all FDA-approved weight loss drugs.