Doctor claims Christa Pike’s blood condition may have ‘saved her life’ after failed execution
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Doctor claims Christa Pike’s blood condition may have ‘saved her life’ after failed execution

Christa Pike was injected with two doses of lethal injection Pentobarbital on September 30

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Tennessee Department of Correction

Topics: Crime, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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