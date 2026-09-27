Aileen Wuornos' shocking death row letters revealed including her final note before execution

Serial killer Aileen Wuornos wrote letters to people throughout her incarceration but also jotted down her final thoughts before her death, which have been immortalized in a recently released book.

The book, which was named after Wuornos’ letters to her childhood friend Dawn Botkins, explores her very first note back in 1991, all the way to her last in 2002.

It also shows her feelings toward her impending death just days later.

Dear Dawn: Aileen Wuornos in Her Own Words, has seen a renewed interest in True Crime readers after watching Netflix’s Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story, where Sarah Paulson’s depiction of the killer was noted.

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However, the true thoughts and feelings of the infamous murder have never been seen before in such a comprehensive way outside of interviews.

Aileen Wuornos was convicted of killing six out of seven victims (Photo by Florida DOC/Getty Images)

There, she showed her good pal another side of her.

On April 1, 1991, Wuornos wrote her first litter to Botkins, before she had been sentenced to death in January 1992.

In other letters, she said she wished she could be sharing a keg of beer with Jesus, as she wrote of her death: “And Remember sis – When its all over – Party Down Man. Cause thats exactly what I’m going to be doin. Hopefully with a leg of lamb and a keg of wine – With Jesus.”

However, her talk of Christianity and Jesus would soon give way to aliens and the supernatural as time went on.

“I’d just like to say I’m sailing with the Rock, and I’ll be back like Independence Day with Jesus… big mothership and all. I’ll be back,” she wrote.

However, Wuornos’ final letter from death row, took on a less joking tone.

Dated seven days before her execution on October 9, 2022, she thanked her friend.

She wrote: “So again – Would like to “THANK YOU” for helping me through it all!.

And from the ‘DEBTS OF MY SOUL’ . . . sis ‘THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING!’ ‘THANK YOU SOOOO MUUUUCH!’ ‘SOOOO SOOOO VERY MUUUUCH.’ Will Love ya buddy. ‘FOREVER – MAN!’

“And with that good thought ‘SOOOO MEEEAANNT.’ ‘SOOOOO FOR REAL!’ I’ll close here and find a way to relax a little more before the end. I’ll see ya at Starke, and again someday on the other side. Love ya buddy, and take good care ‘My FRiEND.’ You’ll be ‘FOREVER REMEMBERED BY ME.’ Love Aileen.”

The letters described her thoughts on her case (Photo by Acey Harper/Getty Images)

She added: “P.S. I’d like to also ‘THANK YOUR FAMILY’ for all the support and Understanding they gave in our friendship too., and how they stood by it. Was definetly cool., and., brave. Thanks a million Dawn!. And you too, you guys in the family. Will Love ya. ‘FOR EVER!.’

Her message was a lot different from what she wrote to her friend in the first instance prior to being convicted of six out the murders of seven men: Richard Charles Mallory, David Andrew Spears, Charles Edmund Carskaddon, Peter Abraham Siems, Troy Eugene Burress, Charles Richard Humphreys, and Walter Gino Antonio.

She wrote: “Dear Dawn, Believe it, its me! Even though this letter is being written on April fools day. I am quite amazed you still care. The last time we seen each other was Keiths funneral, but our last hang out together was a snowy day, cold windy and wet, when all my 45s and other personnel belongings were trashed out at an Apartment . . .”

She added of their shared memory that she was ‘glad our teenage escapades hasn’t left an embedded complete embitterment, back in black and the heart forever, with good memories do still preside,’ and that she would ‘love to tell ya whats going on’ as she wrote from her cell.

Wuornos wrote: “Here, me in jail and the case. But I would Jeopardize a very severe matter (or) matters if I did. All I can say is that I’ve got great support and a very dear friend to me now, thats helping me in my peril. I’d like to ask you a few questions . . . How old are ya now? How many little ones or big ones do you have? Are you still married to him? I forgot his name? When is the last time you’ve seen my dumb sister?”

The killer also told her friend that she would soon find out 'what really went down’ in the six murder cases she would soon be convicted of, noting the ‘world will be surprized to learn at trial time.’