Aileen Wuornos' shocking death row letters revealed including her final note before execution
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Aileen Wuornos' shocking death row letters revealed including her final note before execution

Aileen Wuornos was convicted of six out of seven killings and sentenced in 1992

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: Crime, True crime, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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