Lawyer reveals the only other person in history to survive an execution attempt before Christa Pike
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Lawyer reveals the only other person in history to survive an execution attempt before Christa Pike

A law professor says her case stands apart from thousands of failed executions in US history

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Tennessee Department of Corrections

Topics: Christa Pike, Death Row, Crime

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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