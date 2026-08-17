Body language expert weighs in on Karoline Leavitt’s 'micro expressions' as she prepares to leave Trump's White House
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Body language expert weighs in on Karoline Leavitt’s 'micro expressions' as she prepares to leave Trump's White House

A viral clip of Karoline Leavitt and Donald Trump hints towards a more dramatic exit to the press secretary's departure than first let on

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Politics, US News

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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