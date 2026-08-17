A viral video of Karoline Leavitt interacting with President Donald Trump has got everyone talking, as the brief clip seemingly exposes some major behind-the-scenes drama.

The youngest White House Press Secretary in history recently announced that she will be stepping down from her post at the end of August.

Her exit comes just weeks after she returned to the demanding job following her maternity leave, after welcoming her second child in May.

While her official statement cited a desire to focus on motherhood. Specifically, it read in part: "Being a mother and welcoming a new baby while working in one of the most demanding jobs in the world has been the most rewarding yet challenging season of my life, to say the least.

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"The truth is since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary - and that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life."

Karoline Leavitt became President Donald Trump's press secretary during his 2024 presidential campaign (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

This new clip tells a different story and people think she is secretly furious.

Footage from a runway shows 28-year-old Leavitt, donning a red dress, and the Trump, in his usual navy suit, preparing to board Air Force One.

She appears to shoot Trump a look of contempt while standing slightly behind him, as she clutches her beige handbag.

When the President turns to face her, she instantly switches to a polite, rehearsed smile.

However, the exact moment he turns his back to walk onto the aircraft, her face drops completely.

Now, a prominent body language expert has weighed in. Speaking on behalf of OLBG, expert Darren Stanton analyzed the press secretary's highly revealing facial movements.

“Her eyes are squinted, and her lips are pursed, which we call lips oppression; it’s when someone wants to say something, but they know they can’t," he told UNILAD.

The 28-year-old announced that she will be departing her post indefinitely at the end of this month - just weeks after returning from maternity leave (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"It’s clear she is keeping her opinions to herself, and she is biting her tongue around whatever is going on. There seem to be some mixed signals around her role, so there is obviously something going on behind the scenes, and she isn’t very happy about it.

“The key elements to micro expressions of anger are the eyes squinted, the cheekbones up, the lips pressed, and she has all three of these. Reading between the lines, I think she has been invited to move aside and take another position, and here we see her true feelings about that.”

Trump addressed the departure on his Truth Social platform, calling her a real leader before claiming she was an incredibly trusted political aide.

The POTUS penned: "Our wonderful White House Press Secretary, and one of my most trusted aides, Karoline Leavitt, will be departing her role at the end of the month so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family, a decision I totally understand and respect."

Despite the apparent tension in the viral clip, Trump claims she will remain a top outside advisor and will reportedly help with the upcoming midterm elections.