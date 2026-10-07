Joe Biden warned what could happen if Trump became president again – and his prediction has come true

Joe Biden expressed his concerns about Donald Trump's plans years before they happened.

During the 2020 election, Trump and Biden went head to head for the presidency. It would have been Trump's second term, but ultimately his Democratic competitor came out on top.

Biden was then president between January 2021 to January 2025, then Trump once more found himself back in the White House.

But before his second term, Biden expressed his concerns about what he would do if he was to run the country for another four years.

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Speaking back in 2020 in a resurfaced video, Biden shared: "The world has changed because of what Trump has done. And the American people, including Independents and some Republicans, know how bad he is, know how much he's misrepresented, know how he's getting close to getting us in a war."

Joe Biden expressed concerns about there being a war between Iran and the US in 2020 (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

"I said, as the walls close in on this man, I'm worried he's going to get us to war in Iran," he went on. "Unfortunately I may have been right. The fact of the matter is there's a lot at stake in this election."

Six years later and US is embroiled in an ongoing conflict with Iran, proving Biden right.

While there have long been hostilities between Iran and the US, the latest fallout come after Trump ordered strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025.

But there's another part of Biden's 2020 sentiments that he was right about – that being that Republicans starting to change their views on Trump.

One high profile example is former devout Trump supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene. In an interview last year, she shared how the party 'really feel' about the POTOUS.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is one example of a Republican that's turned on Trump (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"I think they're terrified to step out of line and get nasty Truth Social posts about them," she said of her Republican colleagues.

Greene went on to say in her tell-all 60 Minutes interview: "We've watched a lot of my colleagues go from making fun of [Trump], making fun of how he talks, making fun of me constantly for supporting him.

"When he won the primary in 2024, they all decided to start kissing his ass and putting on a MAGA hat for the first time."

A month later, Greene officially resigned from the Republican party and her position as the US Representative for Georgia’s 14th congressional district.

Support for Trump within his own party is starting to waver (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

His support has continued to decline in recent months. An Ipsos report in September found that Republican approval of Trump’s overall job performance declined from 86 percent in January 2026 to 73 percent as of a couple of weeks ago.

"This comes as Republicans’ views of Trump’s handling of economic issues have also declined, falling from 80% to 56% on the U.S. economy and 70% to 44% on the cost of living," the report explained.

"More broadly, Trump’s approval rating stands at 32% among all Americans, a low point in Reuters/Ipsos polling fielded across his first and second presidency."