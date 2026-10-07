Joe Biden warned what could happen if Trump became president again – and his prediction has come true
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Joe Biden warned what could happen if Trump became president again – and his prediction has come true

Joe Biden made some eerily accurate predictions during the 2020 election

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Topics: Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Politics, Iran, Republicans

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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