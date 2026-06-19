Warning: This article contains an image of the injuries which some may find distressing.

A man has opened up about the horrifying moment the battery inside his vape exploded in his pocket leaving him with 'serious' injuries, as experts have issued a warning.

Gavin Sutherland, 40, was airlifted to hospital following the tragic accident in February, after hearing a 'hiss' in his pocket.

He sustained such severe injuries that he required a skin graft on his thigh, and experts have now issued a warning about carrying spare lithium batteries.

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Recalling the horrifying moments with the BBC, he said: "I heard a hiss and slight movement in my pocket. Then it went off like a firework - the blast searing into my thigh.

"I knew immediately it was something to do with the battery, but things happened so fast."

Describing the immediate panic, Sutherland added: "There was a blast and a lot of heat, smoke and noise. I was running around in a panic, swearing, but didn't know whether to use water or an extinguisher on it.

Gavin Sutherland was airlifted to hospital after sustaining the horrifying injuries. (SCAA)

"I ran to the door and the battery rolled to the ground, having burned through my pocket. I put some cold water on my thigh, but then the pain set in."

He explained that the denim from his trousers and the fabric from his boxers shorts had melted onto his skin, and it was 'obvious' that he required immediate medical attention.

The 40-year-old added: "I thought I would just get some cream and a telling off, but it turned out to be a lot more serious than that.

"At Accident and Emergency, I sat down and basically collapsed - I was in extreme pain."

He praised Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA), admitting that he instantly knew he was in 'safe hands'.

Experts have issued a warning about the batteries. (Getty Stock Images)

"They had me on painkillers pretty quickly, but I could see the severity of the wound as they worked on it.

"The crew were really reassuring - so professional yet so personal."

After working on the injuries, the medical team noted that there was no muscle damage, but that he had been left with permanent scarring.

Following the accident, the US Food and Drink Administration have issued a warning about the batteries, that can cause life-changing injuries.

They wrote: "Charge your vape on a clean, flat surface, away from anything that can easily catch fire and someplace you can clearly see it - not a couch or pillow where it may more easily overheat or get turned on accidentally.

"Protect your vape from extreme temperatures by not leaving it in direct sunlight or in your car on a hot summer day or freezing cold night, and do not charge it in extreme temperatures."