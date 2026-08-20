Vaping is linked to seven serious health problems in teens, new study warns
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Vaping is linked to seven serious health problems in teens, new study warns

Roughly 1 in 6 Americans aged 21 to 24 actively use e-cigarettes

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: Vaping, Health

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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