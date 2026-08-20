Vaping should be made 'less attractive' to young people and children, a doctor has warned.

A number of young people have been attracted to vapes, due to the number of flavors, however, The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (The RCPCH), who have reviewed 81 studies on the health problems have said vaping has been linked to ' wheezing and coughing, poor oral and dental health, poor sleep, mental health problems and eye symptoms'.

Professor Will Carroll, the co-author of the review, said: "The evidence shows clear links with respiratory symptoms, nicotine dependence and subsequent cigarette smoking, while concerns about wider impacts on young people's health continue to grow.

"We must act to make vaping less attractive and accessible to children," he said, adding that it should not be seen as a 'harmless part of growing up'.

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Researchers reviewed around 81 studies into vaping (Getty Stock)

"Vaping is still a relatively new product, and there is much we do not yet know about its long-term impact on children and young people but a clear and concerning picture is emerging," the Vice President of The RCPCH said, adding that action needs to continue to 'protect children from nicotine products'.

In the UK, starting on January 1 2027, it will be illegal to sell tobacco products to those who were born after 1 January 2009.

In the US, 22 towns in Massachusetts, which began with the city of Brookline, have passed a generational ban in which they have banned lifetime sales to anyone born on or after January 1, 2000. Elsewhere, the law which prohibits those below 21 buying the products, remains in place.

It is believed that around eight percent of US adults now use e-cigarettes or vapes - which is nearly double the rate that was recorded in 2020.

In young adults, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that 1 in 6 Americans aged 21 to 24 vaping regularly.

Studies find vaping vaping has been linked to ' wheezing and coughing, poor oral and dental health, poor sleep, mental health problems and eye symptoms' (Getty Stock)

Experts tell those who don't use nicotine 'not to start'

Elsewhere, Dr Rayyan Zafar told Metro that 'cigarettes, by a very large margin', were the worst for overall health and well-being, taking into account vaping, tobacco and smoking.

His main advice was: "If you do not use nicotine, do not start."

In terms of vaping, the doctor said that there is a lot more doctors and experts need to 'discover' about them - as mentioned above, they have been around for far less time than cigarettes have.

The doctor told the outlet that the vapour may contain fine particles, metals, aldehydes, and chemicals that irritate or inflame the airways. He said that these could lead to side effects, which could include , dry mouth, sore throat, headaches, nausea and a dry mouth.

If you need support and advice about quitting smoking, go to the American Lung Association's 'Freedom from Smoking' website where you can access resources and speak to professionals.