122,000 cases of Gatorade recalled across 37 states after FDA warning
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122,000 cases of Gatorade recalled across 37 states after FDA warning

Some of the states include Alaska, Kentucky, North Carolina, and Utah

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Topics: US News, Food and Drink

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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