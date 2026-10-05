122,000 cases of Gatorade recalled across 37 states after FDA warning

Certain flavors of Gatorade have been recalled by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) because of them containing undeclared food colorings.

Gatorade is one of America's most popular sports drinks and, as of 2021, was the country's leading sports drink brand.

Cool Blue is widely seen as the most popular flavored drink, as well as Fruit Punch and Lemon Lime – and it's Gatorade's Lemon Lime that's been impacted by the recent FDA recall.

The recall was voluntarily initiated by PepsiCo, Gatorade's manufacturer, on September 25.

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The FDA has classified the recall as a Class II. It defines this as a 'situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote'.

Gatorade is one of the most popular sports drinks in America (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In this instance, Gatorade Lemon Lime, Gatorade Lemon Lime Zero, Gatorade Orange, and Gatorade Orange Zero have been impacted, as per Newsweek. They've been recalled because of unlisted food colorings: Yellow No. 5 and/or Yellow No. 6.

These specific colorings are sometimes of concern because they can cause 'allergic-type reactions' or other sensitivities.

They are approved by the FDA on the basis that there are warning statements on product labels, something which certain flavors of Gatorade reportedly didn't have which has sparked the recent recall.

Gatorade Orange Zero is one of the impacted drinks (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

The 37 states impacted by the recall are:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

New Jersey

New Mexico

Nevada

New York

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Washington

Wisconsin

Consumers who are concerned about Gatorade products they have purchased have been advised to check the bottle lot numbers against the recall notice. They should also avoid consuming the affected products, especially if they have a history of sensitivities or allergic reactions to some food dyes.

The lot numbers to look out for are:

Lot 091026 DL - JUN 07 27

Lot 091126 DL - JUN 08 27

Lot 072226 DT - APR 18 27

Lot 072426 TL - APR 20 27

Lot 073126 TL - APR 27 27

Lot 072926 TL - APR 25 27

Lot 073026 TL - APR 25 27

Lot 081026 TL - MAY 07 27

Lot 082126 OA - APR 18 27

Lot 080126 DL - APR 28 27

Lot 082026 DL - MAY 17 27

Lot 083126 DT - JUN 07 27

Lot 082526 KM - MAY 22 27

Lot 090426 KM - JUN 01 27

Lot 072726 TL - APR 23 27

UNILAD have approached Pepsi Co. for comment on the matter.