This is the impact vaping can have on the human body following a recently published study that delved into how certain flavors can cause more damage.

As e-cigarettes haven't been around for too long in comparison to regular cigarettes, the long-term effect of vaping remains unclear at this time.

However, studies on the tobacco substitutes are released all the time, including a recent bit of research published in the journal Frontiers in Oncology.

Researchers uncovered that fruity vape options such as mango and watermelon were linked to changes in 31 percent of affected genes involved in the study.

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The stat is certainly alarming, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warning that no tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, are safe.

The health site explains: "Most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, which is highly addictive and is a health danger for pregnant women, developing fetuses, and youth.

"Aerosol from e-cigarettes can also contain harmful and potentially harmful substances. These include cancer-causing chemicals and tiny particles that can be inhaled deep into lungs."

(Getty Stock Photo)

Nicotine, which is found in vapes, can be of particular harm to the younger generation as it can 'harm brain development which continues until about age 25', according to the CDC.

They add on their site: "Youth can start showing signs of nicotine addiction quickly, sometimes before the start of regular or daily use. Using nicotine during adolescence can harm the parts of the brain that control attention, learning, mood, and impulse control."

The CDC also warns that those who take up vaping in their teens may be more likely to struggle with drug addiction in the future, while they may also have an increased possibility to smoke cigarettes in the years to come compared to those who don't vape.

Professor Freddy Sitas, co-author of a study from the University of New South Wales in Sydney examining the impact of vaping, has said vaping should not be used as a replacement for smoking.

Vaping should not be used as a substitute to cigarettes, according to health experts (Getty Stock Photo)

"It took about 100 years for the evidence to be conclusive enough to say that smoking causes lung cancer, and the history of events evolved over time as people became more and more exposed to tobacco," he said.

"And we are seeing a similar evolution with e-cigarettes."

The expert also believes that we need to be more 'proactive' when it comes to encouraging people to quit vaping.

"There is a window of opportunity now to be able to discern these effects and now is the time to be proactive rather than reactive," he added.