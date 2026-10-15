Selena Gomez reveals 'cheesy' way she celebrated wedding anniversary with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated their first anniversary in the most wholesome way – but the Only Murders in the Building star called it 'cheesy'.

Gomez and Blanco said their 'I dos' in September 2025 in an extremely star-studded affair. From Taylor Swift and Paris Hilton, to her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short (who made a huge blunder on their wedding day), there were a fair few famous faces at the couple's nuptials.

Swift even gave a speech on their big day, and there's was reportedly one strict rule the 'Bad Blood' hitmaker was adament to follow – that being that she couldn't discuss her engagement to Travis Kelce.

"I did make a speech, but I actually made a point not to mention anything about my engagement," Swift told Jimmy Fallon last year.

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Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco recently marked their first wedding anniversary (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Swift and Kelce got engaged just a few weeks before Gomez and Blanco's wedding. The celebrity pair have since tied the knot in a top secret wedding that took place in New York on July 3.

September 27 marked Gomez and Blanco's first wedding anniversary, and the Rare Beauty founder has shared how they celebrated it with Extra.

"We actually just ate a piece of cake and watched videos in our pajamas," she said at her fourth annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit.

Gomez then clarified that the videos they had watched had been from their wedding, adding: "We're so cheesy!"

On a more somber note, Gomez spoke about the young people we've lost to suicide this year – the most recent being Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte.

There's also Presley Gerber, Cindy Crawford's son, who took his own life on September 20 aged 27.

Selena pictured at her fourth Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit on October 14 (Chloe Kern/WireImage)

"It’s actually making me so sad," Gomez said of their untimely deaths.

She went on to say of her gala, which raises and funds in support of youth mental health globally: "This is getting really hard to even look through the news, but I’m grateful we have things like this because it does remind people that we can take a step forward, slowly but surely."

Gomez has been open about her own mental health battles over the years. Explaining why she's been candid about it, the 34-year-old said: "I think it’s important for people to know that sometimes things look a lot shinier in pictures and that it’s okay to feel not okay sometimes and where you can turn and the people that you really can depend on, and hopefully Rare can have a good community that people can feel safe."

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 to reach a 24-hour crisis center or you can webchat at 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.