Selena Gomez reveals 'cheesy' way she celebrated wedding anniversary with Benny Blanco
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Selena Gomez reveals 'cheesy' way she celebrated wedding anniversary with Benny Blanco

The celebrity couple tied the knot on September 27, 2025, after two years of dating

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Christopher Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images

Topics: Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, Celebrity, News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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